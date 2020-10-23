Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 80th year. Beloved wife to the late Donald. Devoted mother to Mark (Wendy), David (Susan), and Paul (Sharon). Grandma to Willan, Sydney, Maxwell, Sarah, and Karen. Loving sister to the late Wayne (Majda Golob) Rosborough, Bernice (Dick) Cote, Warren (Brenda) Rosborough. Sister-in-law to Diane Hutchison and the late Bob (Ethel) Hutchison. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private family service has been held. The family would like to thank the staff at Applewood Retirement Residence, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, and St. Joseph's at Fleming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind would be appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made through the funeral home or online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca