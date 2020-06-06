Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on June 2, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Robert (previously deceased). Loving mother of Elizabeth (Richard), Stephen (Els), Ann (Ron) and Tim (Connie). Grandmother of Alison, Jessica, Eric, Katie, Madeline and Thomas. Great-grandmother of Olivia. A celebration of Mavis' life will be held at a date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Children Believe. https://childrenbelieve.ca/.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 6, 2020.