Mavis PRIOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on June 2, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Robert (previously deceased). Loving mother of Elizabeth (Richard), Stephen (Els), Ann (Ron) and Tim (Connie). Grandmother of Alison, Jessica, Eric, Katie, Madeline and Thomas. Great-grandmother of Olivia. A celebration of Mavis' life will be held at a date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Children Believe. https://childrenbelieve.ca/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved