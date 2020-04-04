|
|
Peacefully passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020 at the Grand River Hospital Freeport Palliative Care Unit. Beloved wife of Roy Dawson, proud and loving Mother of Dan Dawson and his wife Janice of New Liskeard, and Wynne Dawson of Kitchener. Forever remembered by her grandchildren Bradley (Angela), Tyler (Katie), Andrew (Courtney), and Ashley. Also fondly remembered by her 5 Great Grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Dorothy (Chuck) Bandell, Sharon (Bob) McLean and Cyndy Ball. Sadly missed by her sister in law June Ball and brother in law Allan Hutchison. Predeceased by her parents Melville and Florence Ball and by her brothers Herb (Pat) Ball, AJ Ball and by her sister Leona Hutchison. Melba will be remembered for her green thumb as an avid gardener, growing flowers and vegetables. Also her love for family, friends and the United Church. A Celebration of Melba's life will be announced pending the end of the restrictions of the Pandemic. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home (2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400). If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020