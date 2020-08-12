In her 88th year, Melba was called to our Lord and Saviour in Heaven on Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Melba was born on Jan 26, 1933 at Nichols Hospital in Peterborough to the late William and Greta Pavy (née Trude). After graduating from Lakefield High School, she graduated as an R.N. in 1955 at Peterborough Civic Hospital. On Oct. 01, 1955 Melba married Jim Sloan and they settled in Peterborough. She became the cherished and angelic mother of Karen Haryett (Kelly), Cathy Lessard (the late Bernie) and Gayle Reichert (Gerhard). Greatly missed by her Grandchildren - Dawn, Tricia, James, Joey (predeceased), Tanya, Andreas, and Tobias and five great-grandchildren, Sterling, Lincoln, Hazel, Weston, and Daisy. Mom taught us that we are all equal in Gods eyes. Mom always said "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all" Mom was a long-standing active member of Wesley United Church. She sang in the Choir and was involved in several areas of leadership. Mom had a strong faith in God and lived what she believed, sharing love with everyone who knew her. She had a caring gentle spirit, a radiant woman with an infectious smile. She had the gift of hospitality and encouragement. Mom loved to be with her family, especially her three daughters. She never hesitated to help someone in need. She was a Brownie Leader, on the PTA, volunteered in the school library, loved flowers, gardening, sewing, knitting, music, animals, and nature. She was musical and played the piano, autoharp, and guitar. She loved to travel and went across Canada from east to west as well as through the USA. Her gentle Influence and support will be missed in all our lives. Thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming for their loving care and making her at 'Home' during her final year. Thank you to Samantha, Thomas, Liv and Tricia at PRHC Palliative Care during Melba's final days. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Church for the "Raising the Roof Fund". Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A private funeral service will be held at the Lakefield Chapel on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and you are invited to watch the service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
