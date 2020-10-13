Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 82 on Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Hamilton. Loving mother of John Hamilton (Lesley) and Charles "Chuck" Hamilton (Susan). Proud grandmother of Jack and Brad. Dear sister of the late Kelvin "Kel" (survived by wife Donna). Special cousin of Brenda Murduff. Will be lovingly remembered by her niece Cheryl Carway (Dave) and nephew Paul Johnson (Miriam). Predeceased by her parents Margaret (née Moffatt) and Charlie Johnson. Due to the pandemic, a private family Service will be held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff and residents at Canterbury Gardens for their care and friendship. In honour of Merelyn, donations to the CNIB or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com