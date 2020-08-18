It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our youngest child Michael. Parents Anthony and Valerie. Siblings Steven (Laura), Nicola (Brant), Andrew (Julie). Nephews and nieces, Stephanie (Adam), Emma, Rebecca, Jensen, Ryan, Samantha and Nathan. Second cousins, Marilyn, Brian (Marilyn), John and Paul (Kate). Extended family, Emily (Thomas), Luke (Tiffany) and Justin. We were very blessed to have had Michael at home with us for fifty years. Mike touched so many lives and was loved by all who knew him. A very special thank you to all the staff at Alternatives where Mike enjoyed many happy hours. We would like to thank Kerry Shudall, Manager and all staff of units B3 and C3 at PRHC. Thanks also to RN Emily who supported us through Mike's final hours. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations may be made directly to Alternative Community Program Services Peterborough at alternativescommunityprogramservices.ca
. Condolences may be made online at www.CommunityAlternative.ca