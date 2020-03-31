|
|
Michael Best passed away in peace and tranquility at Hospice Peterborough in Peterborough, Ontario at the age of 96. Mike is survived by Dora, his wife of 71 years, and daughters Theresa Morris (Doug Ingram). Mary Allan (David) Bonnie Pidduck (David), and son Dunnery (Francoise Ducret). He was predeceased by son Jerome (Gay). He has 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by brothers Jack (Ottawa), and Charles (Buck) of Portland, Oregon. Born in Canning, Nova Scotia in 1923 to Percy J. Best (b. London, a veteran of the Somme) and Sarah Dunnery (b. County Cavan, Ireland). In 1941 Mike volunteered for the Canadian Army as a signaler. On June 6, 1944, D-Day, he was in the first wave of the assault on Juno Beach with the 8th Canadian Infantry Brigade, Canadian 3rd Division, penetrating as far inland as Bény-sur-Mer on the first day. Mike served with the 8th Brigade in the long campaign through western France, and Belgium, to Holland and ultimately Emden in NW Germany. In 1949 Mike had the great good fortune to marry Theodora Mooy. The next year, he completed his studies at Carleton University, graduating with the gold medal in Journalism, and signed on with the Winnipeg Free Press. In 1958 he joined the Globe and Mail and with Dora and their young family moved to Toronto. After that, Mike worked for the Toronto Star. With the exception of a year in Ottawa in the Parliamentary Press Gallery, Mike's subsequent career focus was entirely Toronto. Often controversial, always accurate, and unfailingly polite, he covered Toronto City Hall and North York City Hall until retirement 1988. In retirement, Mike and Dora moved to Peterborough. For the next three decades Mike focused on honing skills as grandfather and great grandfather to his dearly loved large and challenging brood. He further honed his golf and skiing skills, enjoying these sports until very late in life. He had a lifelong reverence for nature, enjoying long walks daily up until the last few months of his life. Mike loved and supported all the arts; literature and music were his great loves even to his last days. Mike returned to France in retirement, visiting Normandy and the Memorial de Caen. On June 26, 2015, Mike was named a Chevalier of the Légion d'Honneur, of which he was immensely proud. A virtual family celebration of life will be held April 4. If desired in memoriam donations are welcomed by Hospice Peterborough or a .
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 31, 2020