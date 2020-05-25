Our gentle and peaceful brother Mike died suddenly at his home in Peterborough, Ontario on May 19, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved son of the late Donald Edward and Joan Teresa McGillis; predeceased by his siblings Donald Clare and Kelly Anne, his loving grandparents Donald Angus and Catherine McGillis, and Clare and Loretta Donnelly, his dear uncles James and Timothy Donnelly, Jack McConkey, Gerald McGillis and William Rowan, and his cousin Leslie McGillis. He has left in deep mourning his brothers and sisters Donna Catherine (Jean-Claude Demers), Steven (Maureen Coleman), Mary, Mark (Lorna), Rod (Lynne) and Joe (Jennifer), and our cousin John McConkey and our lifelong friend Randy Spencer, both of whom we consider brothers, 18 nieces and nephews: Léandre Demers (Adrian Large) and Charles Demers (Lillian Kihika); Donald James, Brittainy and Jonathan McGillis; Tara and Scott Molson, Troy, Jacob and Zack Hawkins; Brock (Leanne Russelle), Morgan, Alana (Paul Bennett), and Laurel McGillis; Riley (Kaitlyn Fleming) and Tori McGillis (Trevor Andrews) and Mitchell, Andy and Julia McGillis. Our loving aunts Thelma (Mickey) Donnelly, Sheila McConkey, Irene Rowan and Donna Sylvia McGillis will miss his great sense of humour, radiant warmth and soft-spoken charm. Our 32 first cousins, their families, his dear friends and past co-workers will also be deeply saddened by his passing. In his youth, Mike was a top athlete and played hockey, lacrosse, baseball, basketball, volleyball and football. In the 1970s, he was a star forward on the PCVS Raiders, winning several regional COSSA basketball championships. He was also a quarterback on the St. Peter's junior varsity football team where he led them to winning the Kawartha Championship. His friendships with his teammates were maintained over the years. Mike also patiently taught his younger siblings how to play all sports, for which they are forever grateful. A highly skilled carpenter, Mike worked as a foreman for a major construction company on large infrastructure projects, including water plants in many communities throughout Ontario and nuclear generating stations. He retired from carpentry in December 2019, and enjoyed working part-time as a taxi driver for his Donnelly cousins at Call-A-Cab. Mike was an avid reader throughout his life and had a particular interest in religious works. He was also a deeply religious, spiritual person and attended Mass every Sunday. He believed that no one should ever harm a living thing. Finally, Mike was a highly gifted artist whose large body of artwork, both paintings and sketches, will always be a testament to his skill, attention to detail and appreciation of beauty, as well as a reminder of the true nature of this kind, thoughtful and peaceful soul. He will be missed forever and always remembered with great tenderness and profound love. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 25, 2020.