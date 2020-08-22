1/1
Michael Matthew (Matt) O'BRIEN
{ "" }
Passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in his 43rd year. Beloved son of Michael Ronald O'Brien and Nancy Ann Fox. Loving brother of Seamus (Nicole) and Edward (Pam). Dear uncle of Maeryn, Aibhlin, Eamon, Teagan and Juliette. Dear grandson of Juliette O'Brien and the late Maurice O'Brien and the late Felix and Mary Fox. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph's Church, Douro on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Douro. In memory of Matt, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 22, 2020.
