Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Micheal MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheal James MONTGOMERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Michael of Peterborough, formerly of Belleville was 40 years of age. Loving father of Alyssa and Gabriel. Beloved son of Carmen (Vajda) and Fredrick Montgomery. Much loved brother of George and F. Steven Montgomery. Dear uncle of Aiden, Kieran, Declan, Aeryn, Rose, Fox, Jayvin, and Cayden. Mike was an apprentice plumber Formerly with MCI Services and also worked with the City of Peterborough at the recycling station. He enjoyed the outdoors but often preferred to be working. Private visiting was held at Ashburnham Funeral Home. WWW.Ashburnham.ca can be used, in memory of Micheal, to make donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or leave condolence notes to the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -