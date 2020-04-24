|
|
Passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Michael of Peterborough, formerly of Belleville was 40 years of age. Loving father of Alyssa and Gabriel. Beloved son of Carmen (Vajda) and Fredrick Montgomery. Much loved brother of George and F. Steven Montgomery. Dear uncle of Aiden, Kieran, Declan, Aeryn, Rose, Fox, Jayvin, and Cayden. Mike was an apprentice plumber Formerly with MCI Services and also worked with the City of Peterborough at the recycling station. He enjoyed the outdoors but often preferred to be working. Private visiting was held at Ashburnham Funeral Home. WWW.Ashburnham.ca can be used, in memory of Micheal, to make donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or leave condolence notes to the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020