Passed away January 13, 2020 at the age of 98. Love of her life was the late Maxwell R. Hill, loving mother to Elaine Hancock (Ron) and Warren Hill. Proud Grandma to Cory Hancock, Jennifer Huston (Clay) and Shannon Hill. Millie was very proud of her family and relished in all their adventures and achievements. She was the last surviving sibling in the Snowdon family from Lansdowne Street East. Millie was an extraordinary, kind woman with many talents and a lifelong animal lover. Special thank you for the support and kindness from her many friends and heartfelt thanks to the staff of Riverside Special Care Unit at Fairhaven Home. Private Family Interment at Little Lake Cemetery. Please help us celebrate her life at the Ennismore Heritage Artspace Centre, 507 Ennis Road, Ennismore on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's memory may be made to the Fairhaven Foundation. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 16, 2020