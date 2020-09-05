1/1
Millicent Flora WILLIAMS
Peacefully, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Port Perry Villa, at age 104. Millicent (nee Scott), beloved wife of the late Rev. Edward Williams. Devoted mother of David Williams and his wife Gail of Hamilton, and Bronwen and her husband Rick Quirk of Port Perry. Dearly loved grandmother of Robert, Melanie and her husband Kevin, and Elizabeth. Great-grandmother of Keegan, Schuyler, Mikayla and Hayley. Predeceased by her brother Phil Scott and his wife Phyllis. She will be missed by her family and friends in England. A Private Family Service to celebrate the life of Millicent Williams was held in the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Interment Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the charity of choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
