Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
Muriel Maud CROUGH

Muriel Maud CROUGH Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Mark Quentin Crough d. October 13, 2009. Loving mother of the late Douglas Mark Crough d. August 24, 2011, Mike (Elaine), Rick (Sylvie), and Carol Ryan. Dear grandmother of Bill (Andrea), Mark and Danielle, Melissa (David) and Lindsay (Cory), and Lora Lee. Dear great-grandmother of Cameron and Jacob, Carly and Aidan, Logan, Presley and Chase, Rylee and Landon, and Adrian and Tristan. Dear great-grandmother of Aspen. Dear sister-in-law of Ellen MacAdam. Also remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Stanley Anderson and Maude Perry and sisters Anna, Vera, Dorothy, Doris and Arthur (Andy). Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral mass at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, 300 Wilson Street on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow in the Duffus Reception Centre. Donations to the or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -