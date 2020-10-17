Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Peterborough Extendicare in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Stafford Joseph Hennessey. Loving mother of Anne Harris (the late Bruce), Shirley Price (Grant) and the late Peter (Adrienne). Cherished grandmother of Sherrie-Lee Johnston, Michelle Anderson (Trevor), Jackie Patterson (Steve) and Joe Hennessey. Great-grandmother of Spencer and Truman Johnston, Cameron and Reegan Anderson, Shelby and Dylan Patterson. Dear daughter of the late Wilford Bird and Alice nee Little. Sister of the late Irvin Bird, Maurice Bird and Jean Koch. Aunt Muriel will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their extended families. The family would like to say a special thank you to all of the staff of Lilac Lane at Peterborough Extendicare for their care and compassion during Muriel's time there. Christian Funeral Prayers, Interment and Committal Service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lindsay and will be by invitation only. In memory of Muriel, donations to The Sisters of the Precious Blood (Hamilton Chapter) or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
