Passed away suddenly but peacefully with family by his side at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday August 24, 2020 at the age of 75. Murray drove a crane truck for Kingdon Lumber for 30 plus years and was a life-long farmer and loved being on his farm and working the fields. He was born and raised in the Warsaw area and will be missed by neighbours, friends and family. Murray, much loved husband for 54 years of Jean (nee Davidson), cherished father of Grant (Mary Jane), Cindy Hilker (Justin) and Blair (Tammy). Dearly loved grandpa of Brittney, Courtney, Karly (Nick) and Cassie (Mike) Nelson, Ryley (Emily) and Brett (Annie) Hilker, and Delaney (Mats) and Keira (Owen) Nelson. Murray will be missed by his brothers Mervin (Lois) and Ralph (Cheryl), sisters-in-law Mary Jamieson and Gail Davidson, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents David and Vera, siblings and spouses Sherm & Jean, Laura & Howard Darling, Carmen & Marie, Edna and Cecil Banks and Elwood. A visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St. Lakefield, on Monday August 31, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A private family funeral service will take place with interment at St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a specific number of visitors are allowed in the funeral home at one time. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or call 705.652.3355. Please wait in your vehicle and only come to the front door of the funeral home at your designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. The family would like to extend thanks to Peterborough Paramedics, the staff of PRHC and Sunnybrook Hospitals for their care and compassion at such a difficult time. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of one's choice
