1/1
Murray Frederick NELSON
1945-04-26 - 2020-08-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly but peacefully with family by his side at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday August 24, 2020 at the age of 75. Murray drove a crane truck for Kingdon Lumber for 30 plus years and was a life-long farmer and loved being on his farm and working the fields. He was born and raised in the Warsaw area and will be missed by neighbours, friends and family. Murray, much loved husband for 54 years of Jean (nee Davidson), cherished father of Grant (Mary Jane), Cindy Hilker (Justin) and Blair (Tammy). Dearly loved grandpa of Brittney, Courtney, Karly (Nick) and Cassie (Mike) Nelson, Ryley (Emily) and Brett (Annie) Hilker, and Delaney (Mats) and Keira (Owen) Nelson. Murray will be missed by his brothers Mervin (Lois) and Ralph (Cheryl), sisters-in-law Mary Jamieson and Gail Davidson, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents David and Vera, siblings and spouses Sherm & Jean, Laura & Howard Darling, Carmen & Marie, Edna and Cecil Banks and Elwood. A visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St. Lakefield, on Monday August 31, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A private family funeral service will take place with interment at St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a specific number of visitors are allowed in the funeral home at one time. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or call 705.652.3355. Please wait in your vehicle and only come to the front door of the funeral home at your designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. The family would like to extend thanks to Peterborough Paramedics, the staff of PRHC and Sunnybrook Hospitals for their care and compassion at such a difficult time. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of one's choice by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved