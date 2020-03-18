|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side in his 79th year at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Murray started his career teaching various classes in elementary school. Following theological courses from Montreal, Murray was ordained Priest in 1988. Prior to this he had ministered part time in the Anglican Parish of Apsley as Deacon. During this time he also taught music and oral French for the County of Haliburton and the County of Hastings. In 1996 Murray was called to Emmanuel Anglican Church in Richmond Hill. Ill health forced him to take early retirement, but after six years he returned to active ministry and continued until his death. Murray is loved and will be missed by his wife of 56 years Sandra (nee Bullied), children, Ian, Jeffrey (Cynthia), Todd (Nicole), and James Hackwood (Janet), grandchildren Tyler (Alex), Quinten, Jonathon, Jesse, Julia, Ryan Sararas (Miranda), Roy Klein (Robyn), Danielle Koebel (Andrew), Jordan and Alex (Ali) and eight great-grandchildren. Remembered by sister Rosamond McColl, Whaley siblings, Gail, Louise, Lenore, Howard, Roger, and Denise and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Hugh and Julia McColl, birth parents Grant and Ferne Whaley, grandson Austin, and siblings Chesel, Leslie, and Cliff McColl and Gary Whaley. In light of recent health events, a private family funeral service will take place at St. George's Anglican Church, Apsley on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. It is the intention of the family to have a service open to the public at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, Lakefield Chapel, later in the spring, with burial to follow. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to The Anglican Parish of Apsley, Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity close to your heart. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020