Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy KASCHAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Arlene KASCHAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Arlene KASCHAK Obituary
KASCHAK, Nancy Arlene (nee Picken) Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday March 15, 2020. Nancy, proud co-owner and operator of Jack's Lake Lodge, Apsley, was in her 66th year. Loved and remembered by her husband of 46 years, Joe, and children Amanda Gray (Paul), Kate Boyer (Jason) and Trevor Kaschak (Anna). Cherished and missed by her grandchildren Logan, Makaila, Jacey, Lucy, Eve and Cruz, her mother Shirley Picken, siblings Jim Picken (Jennifer), Sherry Picken, Maureen Vukmanich (Brian), Kelly Picken and Shawn Picken (Kelly), Uncle Greg Ellis (Lynn), in-laws Carol Kaupert (Frank) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Richmond Picken. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, Lakefield Chapel. At Nancy's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the caregivers as well as the Jack Lake and Apsley community for their love and support throughout the years of Nancy's illness. To honour Nancy's memory, please consider making a donation to Apsley Public School, Apsley Minor Hockey or Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #381, Apsley. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -