KASCHAK, Nancy Arlene (nee Picken) Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday March 15, 2020. Nancy, proud co-owner and operator of Jack's Lake Lodge, Apsley, was in her 66th year. Loved and remembered by her husband of 46 years, Joe, and children Amanda Gray (Paul), Kate Boyer (Jason) and Trevor Kaschak (Anna). Cherished and missed by her grandchildren Logan, Makaila, Jacey, Lucy, Eve and Cruz, her mother Shirley Picken, siblings Jim Picken (Jennifer), Sherry Picken, Maureen Vukmanich (Brian), Kelly Picken and Shawn Picken (Kelly), Uncle Greg Ellis (Lynn), in-laws Carol Kaupert (Frank) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Richmond Picken. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, Lakefield Chapel. At Nancy's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the caregivers as well as the Jack Lake and Apsley community for their love and support throughout the years of Nancy's illness. To honour Nancy's memory, please consider making a donation to Apsley Public School, Apsley Minor Hockey or Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #381, Apsley. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020