It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Jean Bos (Bradford) on May 29, 2020. After a 3-year journey with leukemia, Nancy passed peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Carlo, her three devoted sons Carlo (Ali), Jeffrey (Courtney), and Graham (Steph), and her wonderful grandchildren, Matteo, Sophia (Laws), Nathan and Jamie. Predeceased by her father and mother, the Rev. Douglas and Mrs. Jean Bradford, and her sister, Dr. Lesley Bradford. We have been deeply touched by the love and support shown to Nancy and our family these past few weeks and wish to express our immense gratitude. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be most appreciated. https://www.hospicepeterborough.org/donate/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 1, 2020.