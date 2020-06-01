Nancy Jean BOS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Jean Bos (Bradford) on May 29, 2020. After a 3-year journey with leukemia, Nancy passed peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Carlo, her three devoted sons Carlo (Ali), Jeffrey (Courtney), and Graham (Steph), and her wonderful grandchildren, Matteo, Sophia (Laws), Nathan and Jamie. Predeceased by her father and mother, the Rev. Douglas and Mrs. Jean Bradford, and her sister, Dr. Lesley Bradford. We have been deeply touched by the love and support shown to Nancy and our family these past few weeks and wish to express our immense gratitude. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be most appreciated. https://www.hospicepeterborough.org/donate/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved