1941-2020 Passed peacefully at St Joseph's at Fleming on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving wife to Richard of 54 years, Mother to Mark, Paul (Carla) Deni-Jon (Jaime) and proud Nanny to Ryan, Jason, Aidan, Julian, Levi and Oliver. Sister of Russell Hull (Pat) of Smith Falls. Predeceased by Parents Ella and Kenneth Hull, Sister Myrla, and Brother Donald and Gerald. She will be remembered lovingly by her nieces and nephews and her many friends that she shared good times with. Thank you to all the staff at St Joe's for your care and attention you are all Angels. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Any donations can be directed to The Alzheimer's Society or St Joseph's at Fleming fundraising. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 11, 2020.