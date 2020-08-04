Born in Washington, D.C. to Dr. John Edward Hurley, D.D.S. and Mary Patricia Hurley. Nancy grew up in Alexandria, Virginia and graduated Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, University of Maryland and University of Arizona. Nancy came to Canada in the late 1970s to work first for the Addiction Research Foundation, then as Director of Training and Prevention Programs for the Dellcrest Children's Centre and as Employee Assistance Program Director of Shell Oil in Ontario. Nancy worked as a chronic pain and wellness counsellor and served as President of the Metro Toronto Social Planning Council. She then was a very successful Superior Court Mediator of civil cases in Toronto and the Durham Region. Nancy had fun, close friends and loved travel especially to the Canadian north and to the Caribbean. She was proud to become a citizen of Canada in 2004. Nancy was also a watercolour artist. In 2008 Nancy suffered a disabling stroke, followed by two other strokes in 2018, and in January 2020 soon after returning from a great vacation in Jamaica. Nancy has been a resident of Peterborough County since 2009, living in the city and on Stoney Lake. Nancy passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday morning August 1, 2020. Nancy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Murray H. Miskin, and their son Daniel (Tao), both Peterborough lawyers, and a two-year-old grandchild, Maya. She is also survived by her sister Joan Hurley Bergquist (Stephen) of Bethesda, Maryland and her brother John Hurley (Robin) of Stafford, Virginia. Funeral handled by Steeles Memorial Chapel with burial Tuesday August 4, at Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. https:\\www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/in-memory-of-nancy-miskin



