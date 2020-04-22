Home

Peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming on Monday, April 20, 2020 in his 99th year. Natale, beloved husband of 68 years to the late Emma (nee Stanic). Loving and devoted father Maria-Christina Premate-Edwards and her husband Bill, and Robert Premate and his wife Angie Gremer-Premate. Cherished Grandfather of Natalie Groom (Dave), Bradley deVeers (Melissa), Stefan (Deanna Northey), and Zack Premate (Kennedy Courneyea). Son of the late Joseph Premate and Maria Scoko. A Private Graveside Service was held in Highland Park Cemetery. Natale's family would like to respectfully and sincerely thank the compassionate Administrative and Caregiving Staff of St. Joseph's at Fleming for the loving and dignified manner in which Natale was cared for these past years. In memory of Natale, donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming, 659 Brealey Drive, Peterborough, K9K 2R8, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020
