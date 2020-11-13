Teresa, born October 12. 1921, passed away on November 10 2020 at Fairhaven Residence, Peterborough, a victim of Covid-19. She was in her 100th year. She was the last remaining member of the Brown family of Douglas and Renfrew. She is predeceased by her parents Dr. Walter Brown and Eulalia Brown, brothers Joseph, Louis, James, and Bliss, and sisters Pauline Callaghan and Kay Fleming. She is also predeceased by her husband Austin Peter Morris (2004) and her daughter Mary Elaine St-Jean (2005). Teresa is survived by her children Peter (Sian), Jim, Ann (Brian) Wawrykow and son-in-law Michel St-Jean, grandchildren Molly, Sarah, and Matthew, Kate, Peter and Marc, Simon, Martha and Emma and great grandchildren Bliss, Iris and Isabelle, Fiona, Maeve and Fynn, Jack, Olivia, Mikaela, Bronwyn and Isaiah, Talon and Ben, Laila, Wyatt, Orson. Teresa was the middle child of seven to Walter and Eulalia Brown and grew up in Douglas and Renfrew. Her plans to become a pharmacist were interrupted by WWII. Married in 1941 she and Austin lived in Ottawa, Renfrew, Sudbury and finally Peterborough (1950). Teresa excelled as a mother and homemaker before she embarked upon a teaching career in 1963 having just graduated from Peterborough Teachers College. Over the next 21 years she taught in the Peterborough Separate School Board at St. Mary's, St. Peter's and St. Alphonsus in the primary and junior divisions. In retirement she and Austy had a trailer at Pioneer Park, travelled frequently to Florida and enjoyed their grandchildren. At Peterborough Manor, where she resided prior to Fairhaven, she was active in community events, reading the birthday greetings, playing the piano for events, and excelling at carpet bowling. At the advanced age of 93 she represented the Manor in the 1st Annual Rotary Seniors Spelling Bee and won against 18 other competitors. The next year she finished third at age 94. (One *measly* mistake, the word she misspelled). As the matriarch of our family she will be missed but leaves a legacy as a determined, strong and loving woman. As one of her grandchildren remarked she has had many illnesses over the years, but it has taken a world-wide pandemic to take her out. Rest In Peace, Teresa. A special thank you from the family to the staff on WV2 Fairhaven for their excellent care of Mom the last three years. Thank you also to the nurses who cared for her in isolation the last few days for your comforting support. Due to Covid protocols attendance at Duffus Funeral Home and St. Peter-In-Chains Cathedral is by invitation. On-line condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com