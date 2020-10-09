Passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough with her family by her side on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in her 66th year. Beloved wife of Frank Cristini for 45 years. Loving mother of Elena Johnson and her husband, Andy, Adrian Cristini and his wife, Adrienne, and Lisa Cristini and her husband, Cory Cook. Cherished grandmother of Mia, Sophie, Tessa, Penelope, Caden, Veya, and Maxwell. Devoted daughter to Domenica Colucci. Dear sister of Lucy Hicks and her husband, Ron, and Linda Guzzo and her husband, Eugene. Predeceased by her father Emilio and her brothers Aldo and Frank Colucci. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 PM. COVID-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. There will be a private family service and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
