nee D'Orsogna Bucci Nilde Rosaria ANDREOLI
(Proud Member of the Italian Community and the Peterborough Italian District Club) Peacefully with her family by her side at Hospice Peterborough on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 67years to Nicola. Loving mother of Giovina Turnone (Mario), Lucia Iammancini (Tony), Rino Andreoli, Aldo Andreoli (Cheryl), Lori Turco (Lawrence) and Lisa Henry (Steve). Cherished Nonna "Mum" to Franco (Nancy), Domenic (Kalyna), John (Angela), Marco (Michelle), Derek (Kayla), Nicolas (Kaity), Adrian, Olivia, Julian, Tanner and Kurtis and great Nonna to Matteo, Diego, Mitchell, Luca, Alyssa, Adria, Nico, Enzo, Kalysta and Giovanni. Dear sister of Umberto (Maria). Predeceased by her parents Paolo D'Orsogna Bucci and Lucia (nee Memmo) her siblings Gennaro, Luigi (Anna), Guerino (Annetta) and Carmine (Nicoletta). Nilde will be sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family in Canada, Italy and Venezuela and her many friends near and far. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd Peterborough on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. To secure a designated time to pay your respects, please visit Nilde's obituary at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com or by calling 705-745-6984. Face coverings are mandatory. Private Funeral Mass and burial will take place. In memory of Nilde, donations to the Hospital for Sick Kids, Hospice Peterborough or the PRHC Foundation, would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 21, 2020.
