Mary "Rita" (Damario) FLAMMINIO
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni "John" Flamminio. Loving mother of Anna Flamminio (the late Steve), Tony Flamminio (Donna), Mike Flamminio (Marion), Theresa Byrd (Perry), Rick Flamminio (Josie) and the late Linda Carter (Jim) surviving. Cherished grandma Reet to 13 and great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Amy Ridpath (Charlie), Donald Damario (Pat), Barbara Tarte (Roger), Loretta Metcalf (the late Peter) the late Paul Damario (Fran) surviving, Jean Thomas (Murray), Anna Marie Dunlop (the late Guy) and Margaret Smeets (Chisalan). Rita will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Nicola Damario and Annie (nee DeNoble). Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. Private Funeral and Interment. In memory of Rita, donations to Peterborough Special Olympics. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 23, 2020.
