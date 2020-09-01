1/1
nee Fero Sandra Ellen (Registered Nurse at PRHC) YEOMANS
Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in her 55th year. Beloved wife of Bob Yeomans for 17 years. Loving stepmother of Ryan and his wife Michelle and Sara Mullen and her husband Joe. Cherished grandmother of Sawyer and Mackenzie. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Ethel Fero and her brother Frank Fero. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. COVID restrictions are in place and face mask are mandatory. A private family funeral will be held. In memory of Sandra, donations to the Kawartha Wildlife Rescue or Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
