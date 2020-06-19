Carol is survived by six loving children, Timothy John (Dixie), Donna Marie (Wayne), Daniel Michael (Linda), Margaret Jean (Sal), Carol Anne (Mike) and Sean Kevin (Ashley). Dear sister of Alex Greychuck. Cherished grandmother of ten with one more on the way. Great-grandmother of eight. Will be sadly missed by her immediate and extended family. Predeceased by sisters Robin and Isabelle. Carol was an avid member and volunteer for RCL #52, The Kiwanis Club, Welcome Wagon and Junior Achievement throughout her busy life which included a 27-year career with the TD Bank. She found her niche late in life with the Lakefield and Chemong congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses where she was baptized and was highly respected and loved. Online condolences may be left communityalternative.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.