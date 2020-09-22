Peacefully, passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Vincent Coughlin. Loving mother of Penny Pearson (Paul) and Tricia Coughlin. Proud grandmother of Joseph Pearson and Kaylee Spinks. Dear sister of Eveline and Ken. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, on Wednesday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, September 24 at 11 a.m. To protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a limit on the number of visitors, to reserve your time slot, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. In memory of Phyllis, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences are available at www.comstockkaye.com
.