Passed away peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 77 years old. Beloved wife of the late Edward "Ted" Arnold George. Loving Mom of Lorri (Robert), Joanne (Don), Steve (Helen), and Sandy (David). Proud Grandmother of 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Dear sister to Don (Cathy). Cherished sister in law of Robert (Penny). A private service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations to the PRHC: Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 23, 2020.