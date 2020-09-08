1/1
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Peterborough Regional Health Centre Palliative Care on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in her 95th year. Bridget, beloved wife of sixty years to the late Patrick Condon (d. 2005). Loving and devoted mother of Valerie Drew (Bill, predeceased), Maureen Condon, and Robert Condon. Cherished Grandmother of Scott Wooten, and Great Grandmother of Drew Wooten (Danya Seller), and Tessa Wooten. Dear sister of Valerie Kavanagh of Hastings, and sister-in-law of Kevin Condon (Cathy), Rose Steenburg (Harold, predeceased), Pauline Kavanagh, and Celia Kavanagh. Predeceased by her siblings; Anne Clarke (John), Jim, Joe (Peggy), Thomas, Patrick (Rita), Alfie (Muriel), Marie Rhoder (Bill), and Owen Kavanagh, and by Patrick's siblings; Carmelita Driscoll (Joe), Sr. Isobel Condon CSJ., Mary Shaughnessy (Bill), Jack Condon (Lorraine), Loretta (Gord), Lillian Condon, Helen Maloney (Harold), and Priscilla Laton (Don). Daughter of the late James Michael Kavanagh and Christina Rankin of New Bridge, County Kildare, Ireland. Remembered lovingly my numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and in particular her beloved friends, Sr. Dianne Towns, Gwen Mayhew, Leta Reid, and Barb Pakulak. Visitation will take place at the Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road on Friday September 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass in St. John The Baptist Church, 300 Wilson Avenue, on Saturday, September 12th at 10:30 am. Interment Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Bridget, donations to St. John the Baptist Church, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 8, 2020.
