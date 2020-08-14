1/1
née Robbins Ethel Doreen STINSON
Peacefully, passed away at Fairhaven Long Term Care, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of late Gerald Burn Stinson. Loving mother of Andrew (Michelle) and Paul (Michelle). Proud grandmother of Christina (Graham), Kevin, Ashley and Nicholas. Dear sister of Dorothy. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends Ethel's family wish to thank the staff, nurses and volunteers at Fairhaven LTC, especially Riverside special care for their kindness and care. A private family service will be held on Monday at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Lindsay. In memory of Ethel, donations can be made to the Fairhaven Foundation. Directions to view the service online and online condolences are available at www.comstockkaye.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 14, 2020.
