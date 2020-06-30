Peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in her 86th year. Shirley, beloved wife of the late Roy Eades (d. 2003). Loving and devoted mother of Beryl (Gord Dunn), Larry (Tammy Mahon), Bill (Tracy), Pat (Sandra), and Leanne (Rob Anderson). Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Etta Lake (Gord, predeceased) and sisters-in-law Margaret Eades (Wayne Primeau), Gloria Eades and Pat Ryan. Predeceased by her brothers Francis, Elwood, Jack, her sister Evelyn Weaver (Jim, predeceased) and her brothers-in-law Gary Langston, and Clarence Eades. Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Extendicare for the care and compassion shown to Shirley during her brief stay with them. A Private Family Service will take place in the Chapel of Highland Park Funeral Centre. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Shirley, donations to the Lung Association or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 30, 2020.