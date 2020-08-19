1/
Eileen ALLEMANG
A life so beautifully lived de-serves to be beautifully remembered. We mourn the peaceful passing of Eileen Allemang on August 14, while celebrating her strength and love. Beloved wife of the late Robert Allemang. Cher-ished mother of Margaret Ann (Lou Favrin), Susan (Laurie Fox), and Wendy (Bill Abraham). De-voted nana of Katie Favrin; Sean, Colin, and Brendan Fox. Special grandma to Derek (Caroline; Jack and Charlie) and Ryan (Sara) Abraham. You were put on this earth for a reason. 101 years later, it's Heaven's turn now. The family wish to thank Princess Gar-dens in Peterborough, Ontario for their dedication, care and support. Visitation will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Ru-bidge Street, Peterborough on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:15 - 10:45 a.m. To protect the public, during the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a limited number of guests per-mitted to attend the visitation. To reserve a spot, please con-tact us at 705-745-4683 be-tween 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact infor-mation for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. A private family service will be held at a later time, followed by burial at Little Lake Ceme-tery. The family requests donations to the Eileen Allemang Bursary with cheques payable to Trent University. Cheques can be mailed to Trent University Advancement Office, 1600 West Bank Drive, Peter-borough, Ontario, K9L 0G2. Donations may be made online at mycommunity-trentu.ca/givenow. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 19, 2020.
