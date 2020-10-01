It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Yvonne on September 3, 2020 in Peterborough, Ontario in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of Paul G. McGee for 64 years and the loving mother of her children; Debbie, Jerry (Joyce), John, and Jamie (deceased 2018), and a treasured mother-in-law to Gary Larson (deceased 2019). Grandma was also so very proud of her 8 grandchildren and her 2 great grandchildren; Angela, Brian, Cassandra (deceased 2019), Katie, Holly, Jessica, Nicole, David, Gia, and Ellis. Survived by her sister's; Elaine Ferren (Bernard "Turk"), and Sandra Bailey (Gary), and her brother's; Reg Smith (Mary), Paul Smith (Judy), and Ken Smith (Sylvia). Predeceased by her parents; Doug Smith (Marion) and Bernice Welch (nee Ellis). Yvonne will be sadly missed by her many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws through-out Ontario, British Columbia, South Korea and New York (USA). Many thanks to the staff of people that helped make her last seven years a little easier. In accordance to Yvonne's wishes, cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. On line condolences are welcomed at pgmcgee@sympatico.ca or mcgee.john86@gmail.com. May you now rest in comfort and peace.



