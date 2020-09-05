Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Jack Clifford Alexander. Susi to Brenda, Jason and Jennifer Golding and Beverley Alexander. Predeceased by her brother Heinz- Walter Sust (late Barbara) and her parents Walter and Kaethe Sust (nee-Heimann). Susi will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Susi retired from Sir Sanford Fleming College and enjoyed cooking, painting, knitting and had a love for animals, but her proudest moment would have to be taking part in the 1956 Olympics. Visitation will be held at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. To protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are limited to guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve your time slot please contact us at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 8:30 am - 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Units contact log. Please be aware all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth facial cover and please have yours on prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted.