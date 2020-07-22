Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Closson). Dear cousin of Sheila Tyndall, Lois McIlwain and her husband Ken, and Grant Tyndall. and wife Nancy. Neil enjoyed canoeing and Canada's canoe routes have been a source of inspiration for his art. Having travelled many of the fur trade rivers and lakes over the past 40 years. Neil is a silver medalist graduate of the Ontario College of Art (1961). His work is in the Canada Packers Collection, Labatt's collection, and in private collections in such places as the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, as well as across Canada. He has done illustra4ons for Reader's Digest and historical books. Twice he has been Artist of the Year for Ducks Unlimited. He was artist in residence at the Canadian Canoe Museum where his murals depicting Canada's rugged past decorate the walls. The influence of First Nations' images has become more evident in his work in recent years due to the fact that so much of North American history starts with canoe and its People. In accordance with Neil's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a private Graveside Service held at later date at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peterborough Canoe Museum or Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandlandparkfuneralcentre.com