Passed away peacefully at the P.R.H.C. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in his 85th year. We hope that Neil's wit, loyalty and friendliness left you with a fond memory, but, if it didn't, well... you must have been on the opposing team! Loved and missed by his wife of 60 years, Gail (nee Baker). Lovingly remembered by his children Kathy Payne (Lynn "Ink") of Lakefield and Mike Wasson (Lynn) of Peterborough. Dear grandfather of Janna Klostermann (Philip) of Ottawa, Claire Hammond (Brandon) of Peterborough, Neil Wasson (Nicole) of Lacombe, Alberta and Stacey Wasson (Jordan) of Peterborough. Dear great grandfather of Macklin Wasson, Ben Huber, Trevor & Tyler Hammond. Survived by his brothers Dean Wasson (Freda), Don "Red" Wasson (Marie), sisters Elaine Lytle, Cheryl Reid (Bert) and sisters-in-law Helene Wasson, Betty Wasson and Betty Trumpour. Also remembered by Steve Byrne. Predeceased by his parents Ralph and Fern, son Timothy Wasson (1966) and brothers Cameron & Royden. A private family funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakefield Historical Society or another charity in Lakefield of your choice, as expressions of sympathy. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020