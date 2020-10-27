Passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre surrounded by his family, at the age of 84. Neil is survived by his loving wife, Leigh Boughen, of 62 years. Proud Dad of Stuart (Susan), and Minette (Martin) Whitehouse. Proud grandfather of twins Olivia and Riley, Holly, and Adam. Predeceased by his parents Frederick and Jessie Boughen. He will be missed by the Marriott and the Head family, many nieces and nephews, siblings, and other extended family. Neil was very well known in the community as a reporter with CHEX News and Television for 24 years and a former editor of the Lakefield Harold. He served as director of the Golden Knights and Canadian Knights Drum and Bugle Corps. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gregory Bishop and ICU nurse Erin V. for their outstanding care and support. A Private graveside service will be held at Union & St. John's Cemetery in Port Hope, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund, Operation Smile Canada, or SickKids Foundation through the funeral home and condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
.