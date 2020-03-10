|
Neil passed away suddenly on March 5, 2020 at his home in Lanark Highlands, Ontario at the age of 57 years. Formerly of Okotoks, Alberta, the Greater Toronto Area and raised in Peterborough, Ontario. Neil was predeceased by his loving mother Kathleen (Kay) Rose in 1990, and his father Alan Rose in 2019. A beloved brother, Neil leaves behind his loving and devoted sister Elaine, as well as longtime loyal friends Rob Garagan, Michael Browne and Rex Versheren. He is survived also by his brother Kevin Rose. Those close to Neil enjoyed his quick wit, brilliant mind and generous spirit. He was well-read and traveled and enjoyed nothing better than relaxing with friends in good conversation. A celebration of Neil's life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors. Rest now, my bright star.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020