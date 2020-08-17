After a courageous battle with cancer, Nic passed away surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Peterborough on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 47 years. Nic, beloved and cherished husband and soulmate of Bethany (nee Barry). Loving and devoted dad to Logan. Dear brother of Mike Gallello and brother-in-law to Tom Barry (Tina). Remembered lovingly by his Mother and Father-in law Donna and Tim Barry, his Aunt Maria Gallello, and cousins Grace Rubino-Gascon (Rob), and Toni Rubino (fiancé Josh), as well as the extended Barry Family. Son of the late Sheila Gallello. Sadly missed by his dear friends Stan Naylor (Kerrie), Chris Cornish, Andy Moriarty (Hannah), Fraser Lee (Nicola), and Paul Blacquier (Maria) who will act as Nic's pallbearers. Nic loved all things outdoors but his passion was bikes. Building, riding, and competing, and was happiest when volunteering at the Bike Shop in Peterborough. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Face coverings and social distancing protocols in place. A Family Graveside Service will take place in Little Lake Cemetery on Tuesday, August 18th. In memory of Nic, donations to Logan's Education Fund and payable to Bethany would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com