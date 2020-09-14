1/2
Nicola FLAMMINIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, September 11, 2020 in his 85th year. Son of the late Fioravente and Anna Flamminio. Born in Ortona Amare province Chieti, Italy. Loving Father of Nicky; Anna and Robert Karstulovich; Stephen and Jackie; Cindy and Steve Wilson and Chris and Rose. Cherished 'Tattone' will be missed by Christopher, Gena, Caitlin, Emily, Colin, Katie, Kyle, Paige, Hailey, Joseph, Mariana, Abigail, Allison, Joseph, Linda, Lilly and ten great-grandchildren. Dear Brother to Albert predeceased (Francis);Giovanni predeceased (Rita); Vita DiIlio (Nicola predeceased); Camillia DeNoble (Domenico predeceased), Giacomo and YolandaFlamminio predeceased; Olga and GuerrinoCupido predeceased; Donny (Liliannapredeceased), Maria D'Angelo (Antonio); Lidia Mazziotti (Gennaro predeceased) and Mike (Wendy). He was greatly loved and will be missed by all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and all his friends at Dr. J's. Visitation will take place at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, on Tuesday, September 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Covid-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. Graveside Service on Wednesday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. At Highland Park Cemetery. The number of attendees is limited and Covid restrictions are in place. In Memory of Nicola donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved