Nicole's spirit was set free peacefully at home. Her love, intellect, laughter, humility and incredible desire to give, and make this world a better place, will be forever embraced and remembered by all who knew and loved her. Nicole leaves behind her soulmate Leanne Watson; parents Marilynn and Bryan; brother Michael, sister-in-law Sarah and two incredible nephews Logan and Dylan Bass, in addition to many friends and members of her extended family. Our heartfelt appreciation to Doctors Louise Coulombe and Lisa Aldridge for their tremendous skill, compassion and humility throughout this journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Society of Canada https://www.als.ca
or the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/39728
would be appreciated. Private interment at Pinecrest Cemetery. Details pertaining to a Celebration of Life will be shared at a later date.