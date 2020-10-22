Heaven has gained a special angel. Suddenly at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in her 47year. Beloved daughter of Jack and Joan (nee Burton) Pacey. Loving sister of Kim Pacey-Jones (Dean) and Amy Woodward (Ryan). Cherished aunt of Jade, Brett, Tyler, Alexis, Brady, Kyle and Grant. Nicole will be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and by all the staff at Peterborough Community Living. Nicky had a love for music, birthday parties, boat and car rides and of course Christmas. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Friday, October, 23, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. To secure a designated time to pay your respects, please visit Nicky's obituary at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
and face coverings are mandatory. Private Funeral Mass and Interment will take place at St. Martin of Tours Parish in Ennismore. In memory of Nicky, donations to the Community Living Romaine Street would be appreciated by the family.