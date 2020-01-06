|
|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 1, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Quinn. Cherished mother of Peter and Andrew (Bernetta) Gill, and the late Pamela Gill. Proud grandmother of Brennan, Jennifer, Alexandra and Sean. Noreen is predeceased by her parents Ernie and May Reed and sisters Audrey and Erica. Noreen was born in England and served in the Women's Land Army. She met and married her first husband, John Gill, in England, and emigrated to Canada in the late 1940s. While raising her young family in Canada, she pursued a career in Bookkeeping. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading a good book and playing card and board games. A private family service will take place at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. If so desired, donations in memory of Noreen may be made to Five Counties Children's Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com