January 11, 1922 - April 27, 2020 Predeceased by her husband, Herbert, Norma passed away in her 99th year from cancer. The family will miss her greatly. Dear mother of Peter (Sara), Sheila Britton, and Janet Matthews (Tam), grandmother to Sarah, Trevor, Geoffrey, Alison and Ainsley, great-grandmother to Finn, Rory and Blake. Norma lived a full, exemplary life of productive routine and simple pleasures. Her long life and character was greatly shaped by world events. The Great Depression formed her indomitable positive, practical optimism and her adventurous role in the Navy in WW2 fostered loyalty, duty and service to others and country. Raising three children and helping out with the family business, she always found contentment in daily life with never a complaint. In her later years, her enduring love and dedication to family was evidenced by welcoming relatives anytime, hosting her children's wedding receptions at home in Bobcaygeon, and spearheading a family reunion just a few years ago. Her family and life in the Kawarthas were her world. Many thanks to Canterbury Gardens for her last 10 great years and to Dr. Natalie Whiting, for her wonderful palliative care. There will be a private family gathering at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Norma, please consider making a donation to The Boyd Museum, Bobcaygeon, or Hospice Peterborough.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store