Norma DAVIS
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom on Monday, June 22, 2020 in her 84th year. Norma, beloved wife to the late Paul Davis (d 2012). Loving and devoted mother of Christina Porter (Ron), Terri-Lynn Armstrong (Scott), and Paula Davis. Cherished Noni of Ellie, Piper, Jack, Liv and Abe. Dear sister of Paul Sanchioni (Liz), and predeceased by her brother Mario (Donna, predeceased). Survived by sisters-in-law Josephine, Pearl, Marjorie Davis, and Sherry Oldham. Prior to her 49 year marriage, Norma travelled the high seas with her girlfriends visiting the sights of Europe and Mexico. Happiest at social outings, curling and golfing with her friends at PG&CC and supporting her family's activities, providing hot lunch in the upper chalet at Bethany ski club or hosting happy hour on their sailboat in Georgian Bay. In keeping with Norma's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Private Family Graveside Service will take place in Little Lake Cemetery. In her memory, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
