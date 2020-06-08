Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 87 years. Sandy was an active and dedicated member of the Church on the Rock, Burleigh Falls, for over 60 years and enjoyed a career with General Motors for 32 years. Sandy was also an active member of Clementi Masonic Lodge #313, A.F. & A.M. Many will remember Sandy for his many unique walking sticks, attending auction sales, as an avid gardener or listening to one of his several stories. He is the loving husband of the late Elva MacNaughton (2011). Sadly missed by his children Larry (Cathy), Steve (Michele), Norma Cummings (MacNaughton) and Shelley McIlmoyl (David). Dear Grandpa of Jenn Mathews (Tim), Ryan MacNaughton (Meagan), Tyler MacNaughton, Kristin Hill (Nolan), Andrew Buckley, Nicole Nolan (Matt), Melissa Lauzon (Brandon), Michael Buckley (Kendall), Danielle MacNaughton (Amin), Matthew Buckley, Tavis Cummings, Sydney, Bethany and Katie McIlmoyl. Dear Great Grandpa of Keanna (Collin), Regan (Luke), Meadow, Jade and Great Great Granddaughter Emersyn. Survived by his sisters Mary Morton, Addie Jackson, sister-in-law Eveline MacNaughton and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from all over the world. Predeceased by his parents Aaron and Bertha, siblings Harry (Alice), Lois (Ab), Wally (Bonnie), Braden, Margaret (Doug) and brothers-in-law Jack Morton and Sy Jackson. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Friends and family may join in viewing the funeral service on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com and navigating to the tribute page for Sandy. A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held at a later date and when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to Kawartha Food Share or VON Peterborough as expression of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 8, 2020.