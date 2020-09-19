1/1
Norman Charles MCHARDY
Passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Cherished husband of June for 59 years. Loving father of Chris (Lisa), John and Betty Ann. Proud grandfather of Kathleen. Norm was greatly loved and will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Even in his latter years, while dealing with health issues, he could often be found "holding court" and being surrounded by friends and neighbors. He was fun loving and charming and exhibited a keen loving interest in everyone he met. Norm was a proud member of Lorne Lodge AF & AM. A member of The Scottish Rite and a proud member of the Rameses Shrine. He was also a founding member of the Peterborough Pathway of Fame. In keeping with Norm's wishes a cremation has taken place with the Nisbett Funeral Home and a service is being held at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Seating is limited, please contact the family for reservations. An interment will be held in Toronto at a later date. In Norm's memory, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 19, 2020.
SEP
23
Service
St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
