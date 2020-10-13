Passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Irene Savage. Dear father of Rob and Doug (Jenny) and proud grandfather to Sheena. Also greatly missed by his brother John and nephew Marcus (Kathleen) in England and his friends in Peterborough. Predeceased by his parents William and Elizabeth. Norman grew up in England and enjoyed a successful banking career in Canada, followed by a second career in security at the Osgoode Hall appeal court in Toronto. He enjoyed his many passions in life: Travel, classical music, live theatre, needlework, photography, the Barbershop Quartet, volunteering, a fine bottle of scotch and the works of his favourite author, Charles Dickens. A visitation for Norman will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM. COVID-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. There will be a private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
.